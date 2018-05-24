TRAFFIC

Driver found dead at the wheel after crash in South Philadelphia

Driver found dead after crash: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a man found dead behind the wheel of an SUV that hit several parked cars in South Philadelphia appears to have suffered a medical emergency.

Officers arrived after 5 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Christian streets.

They found a 60-year-old man slumped behind the wheel of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that hit several cars before coming to a stop.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources tell Action News he appears to have died from natural causes.

Three cars parked on the street sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.

No one else was hurt.

