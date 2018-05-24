PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a man found dead behind the wheel of an SUV that hit several parked cars in South Philadelphia appears to have suffered a medical emergency.
Officers arrived after 5 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Christian streets.
They found a 60-year-old man slumped behind the wheel of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that hit several cars before coming to a stop.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Sources tell Action News he appears to have died from natural causes.
Three cars parked on the street sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.
No one else was hurt.
