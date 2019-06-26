Driver in tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer lost control and took down multiple power poles in the 300 block of North Main Street in Doylestown.Chopper 6 was overhead as police and utility crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.You can see, there are wires laying on the truck and across the ground.Action News just learned that the road between Spruce and Veterans will be closed until at least noon Thursday while utilities are restored.