Driver injured in chain-reaction crash in Wilmington

Driver injured in chain-reaction crash in Wilmington. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A chain-reaction crash ended in dramatic fashion in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two cars collided at the intersection of " A" Street and New Castle Avenue just before 2 p.m.

The impact sent one of those cars right into the side of a building.

The driver of the car was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

