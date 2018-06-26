Driver injured in chain-reaction crash in Wilmington

A chain-reaction crash ended in dramatic fashion in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say two cars collided at the intersection of " A" Street and New Castle Avenue just before 2 p.m.
The impact sent one of those cars right into the side of a building.
The driver of the car was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscar into buildingWilmington
trafficdelaware newscar into buildingWilmington