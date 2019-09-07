Traffic

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was killed after he crashed into a large tree in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.

Officials said the car ran off the road, wrapped around a tree and trapped the driver.

Medics pronounced him dead inside.

Accident investigators have been called to figure out what caused the driver to run off the road.
