PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was killed after he crashed into a large tree in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.
Officials said the car ran off the road, wrapped around a tree and trapped the driver.
Medics pronounced him dead inside.
Accident investigators have been called to figure out what caused the driver to run off the road.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News