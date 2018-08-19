Driver killed after hitting utility pole, overturning in Mount Laurel

A one-car crash in Mount Laurel, New Jersey has killed the driver.The Action Cam was at the scene in the northbound lanes of Route 73 near Church Street.Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.The vehicle then slammed into a utility pole, and flipped over several times.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have closed Route 73 at the accident scene while they investigate.------