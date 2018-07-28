Driver killed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Camden

A crash has shut down a section of the Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden.An SUV crashed into a pole, which caused the power lines to fall on top of an SUV.The driver of that SUV was killed.Two others inside the SUV were injured.The power lines also fell on top of a pickup truck going in the opposite direction.The driver of the pickup truck is okay.The Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed now between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Baird Boulevard.Action News is told that it will remain closed for several hours until authorities can repair the pole.------