Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound when it drifted and struck a tree before catching on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

