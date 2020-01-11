Traffic

Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A minivan driver was killed after a collision with a tractor-trailer in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Authorities said the minivan collided head-on with the semi-truck on Aramingo Avenue near Delaware Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told police he saw the minivan swerving northbound on Delaware Avenue. The tractor-trailer driver said he moved his truck to the far right, but the minivan crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into him.

The driver of the van was trapped inside the wreckage for nearly 30 minutes before being rushed to Temple University Hospital.

A short time later, the van driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficport richmond (philadelphia)accidentcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping, raping woman
Teens charged in videotaped kicking of wounded whitetail deer
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Amazon driver accused of stealing packages he just delivered
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Show More
2 Philly schools treated for asbestos reopening, parents concerned
Source: Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney not fined for hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz
Man killed, woman critical after Broomall house fire
AccuWeather: Record Warmth!
Eddystone council member helps rescue family from fire
More TOP STORIES News