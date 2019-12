PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a fiery collision on Henry Avenue in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday near Dupont Street.Police said a 62-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Henry when he struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.The impact caused the second vehicle to spin out into the northbound lanes and catch fire.Police said the driver of the second vehicle was unable to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation shut down both sides of Henry Avenue.