Police say speed played factor in deadly Horsham crash

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County said speed is to blame for a fatal crash.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Witmer Road near Wade Avenue in Horsham.

Police said the male driver lost control of his vehicle, jumped the curb, and hit a tree.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof on the front lawn of a home.

Police continue to investigate.
