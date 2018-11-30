TRAFFIC

Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash involving a cement tanker truck on Route 1 in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Route 1, approximately 1 mile south of U.S. 40 (Pulaski Highway).

Police say the driver of an SUV was apparently driving the wrong way when the vehicle collided with the truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 29-year-old man from Wilmington, was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

Route 1 was closed in both directions for almost seven hours.

