Driver killed, passenger critically injured in fiery Roosevelt Boulevard collision

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of the Boulevard at C Street in the Olney section of the city.
Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection.
According to investigators, it appeared an Infinity went through a red light and struck a pickup truck.
The force sent the Infinity into a light pole. The vehicle caught fire.
The driver of the Infinity was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a passenger was ejected from the Infinity. The passenger is hospitalized in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup truck was listed in stable condition.