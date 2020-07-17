Traffic

Driver killed, witnesses rescue passenger in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a fiery crash and a passenger was pulled out of the wreck by witnesses on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Police said a Dodge minivan was speeding when it hit a curb in the northbound, outer lanes of the Boulevard at 5th Street around 2:10 a.m. Friday.

"The vehicle jumped the curb and struck a tree stump- a large tree stump- and that tree stump caused the vehicle to overturn on its side, and then for some reason the vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The minivan crashed and burst into flames, which were shooting 20 feet into the air when police arrived to the scene.

Neighbors were able to pull the passenger from the van.

"Before police arrived, good Samaritans were able to take the passenger out of the passenger door window," Small explained.

Neighbor Lamont Channell grabbed his baseball bat in an attempt to rescue to the driver.



"I was trying to break the windshield," Channell said. "I had to see death tonight. It's really crazy. It's insane. And I just want that guy and his family to get some closure at this point."

The passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition with leg injuries.
