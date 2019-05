ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police say a dump truck driver is dead after flipping over in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Robbinsville Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene just before 10 a.m., as traffic squeezed by in one of the outer lanes of the highway.State police say two of the three truck lanes are now open.It's not clear what caused the accident.