Traffic

Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95 in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck on I-95 in Delaware Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the side of the southbound lanes of I-95 in Claymont.

Police said a motorist was outside of his car that was stopped on the side of the highway when he was struck by a U-Haul box truck.

Officials said the crash sent the truck across the lanes of I-95, with it ultimately flipping over before coming to a stop.

Delaware State Police said the motorist was seriously injured but they have not confirmed a condition.

Accident investigators remain on the scene hours after the crash, and the southbound lanes of the highway remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficclaymonti 95pedestrian struckcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Morning Moms: 6abc's Tamala Edwards
Several injured after an SUV and a dirt bike crash
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm and Flood Watches In Effect, Isaias Headed Here
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Show More
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
Outrage continues over anti-Semitic post by NAACP president
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Isaias crawls up Florida coast; watching for local impact this week
More TOP STORIES News