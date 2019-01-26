TRAFFIC

Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Frankford

Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Frankford. Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 6 p.m. on January 26, 2019.

By
FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man Saturday morning in the Frankford section of the city.

Investigators say the man was found alone in the middle of the street.

For Shawn Carter, it's been a roller coaster emotions. He says it was his roommate who was killed.

Carter says he had no idea this even happened until he got a call from someone at Hahnemann Hospital.

"I guess my number was in the phone and they just wanted me to identify him," he said.

The hit-and-run happened just after 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Saul Street.

Carter says his roommate had to run outside to his car, and that was the last time he saw him.

"He went to get his phone out of his car and that was it," Carter said.

Now Carter says his roommate's car was parked all the way in the 5200 block of Saul Street, and what he fears is if he was hit next to his car, he might have been dragged more than 100 yards to the point where he was found in the street.

Police say a person walking found the victim and called 911. But he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

At this point, there is no description of the suspect vehicle.

Carter says his roommate's family is devastated. But they have hope someone will come forward with information that can lead to an arrest.

