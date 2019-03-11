Traffic

Driver sought in deadly hit and run in Bear, Del.

Driver sought in deadly hit and run in Bear, Del. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 11, 2019.

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian then fled the scene.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Pulaski Highway in Bear.

Investigators say 34-year-old Ramanpreet Suri of Wilmington was walking along the road when he was hit.

The driver of the striking vehicle didn't stop.

Police say Suri was then struck by several other vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the drivers remained at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
