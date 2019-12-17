Traffic

Driver strikes pedestrian in Northampton County

WILSON BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing a street in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened on South 25th Street in Wilson Borough, Northampton County just after midnight Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Authorities said the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened.
