Driver stuck on tracks calls police, unsure of location

A driver called Philadelphia police after her car ended up on railroad tracks and she wasn't sure of her location.Authorities received the call around 5 a.m. Monday.The woman told police that her vehicle somehow got stuck and she was confused about her exact whereabouts.Police searched for the driver. They were able to track her down at the CSX railyard near Moore Street in Grays Ferry.No injuries have been reported.Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.