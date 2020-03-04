Traffic

Driver survives fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver survived a fiery crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

It happened at Crossroads Drive and Kuser Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Hamilton Township police said the driver lost control, left the roadway and hit a utility pole, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver managed to escape the wreckage unscathed.

There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichamilton township (mercer county)car fireaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
Murder suspect barricaded inside hotel room identified: DA
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
PennDOT begins enforcing work zone speed cameras
Homeless teen using basketball to find better life
Show More
Fire forces residents from Camden Co. apartments
AccuWeather: Gusty Wind Today
Striking vehicle still sought in Bucks Co. fatal crash
Man charged after port-a-potty video goes viral
Crayola searching for 5 kid CEOs
More TOP STORIES News