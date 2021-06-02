Drivers advised to allow extra time due to sinkhole repair in Montgomery County

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers may want to allow extra time when traveling on the Schuylkill Expressway in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.PennDOT crews have started making repairs on a sinkhole on Tuesday night.Crews will set temporary barrier and perform line striping operations on Tuesday, June 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning in order to close the left lane on the collector/distributor ramp 24/7 for approximately two months for sinkhole repair.Once completed, PennDOT's contractor will reopen the left lane and begin work on the right lane which will close 24/7 for an additional two months.The entire project is expected to be completed by early October.