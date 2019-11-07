Traffic

Drivers get flat tires after steel debris falls off truck on I-295

GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Steel debris that fell off a truck on I-295 in Gloucester County caused a number of drivers to get flat tires during the Thursday morning commute.

It happened around 5 a.m. between exits 18 and 10 in Greenwich Township.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a flatbed truck on the side of the road with police vehicles surrounding it.

At least two other vehicles had also pulled onto the shoulder with their hazard lights blinking.

Drivers are told to be cautious when traveling this roadway.
