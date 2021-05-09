traffic

Walt Whitman Bridge I-76 corridor rehab project begins Monday

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Roadwork to begin on I-76 Monday, several ramps to be closed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, if you take the Walt Whitman Bridge or I-76 in South Philadelphia, you'll want to leave some extra time.

A new construction project will have traffic down to one lane in each direction on I-76 between the Broad Street and Passyunk exits. This project is expected to last for four months through August.

The work will include milling, paving, repairs and drainage improvements. It's something drivers admit is necessary.

"It's needed. I guess we just all have to be patient and allow them to do the work," said Shauna Collins of South Philadelphia.



Beginning May 10, the following ramps will be affected by the construction:
The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to Interstate 76 west will be closed until May 30.

The exit ramp (Exit 348) from Interstate 76 west to Penrose Avenue will be closed until May 23.

The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to Interstate 76 east will be closed until May 23.

Beginning May 25, the following ramps will be affected by the construction:
The entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to Interstate 76 west will be closed until June 7.

The exit ramp from Interstate 76 west to Passyunk Avenue will be closed until May 27.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiawalt whitman bridgeconstructiontraffic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
New 'Move Over' law now in effect: What you should know
FedEx truck involved in crash on NJ Turnpike
22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured
Gas prices up across the Delaware Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Cyberattack impact on Philly gas prices too soon to tell
5 dead in violent Philly weekend; quintuple shooting in Olney
Historic church goes up in flames in Philadelphia
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
More students to return to school in Philadelphia on Monday
Show More
Most popular American baby names in 2020
It's down to 5 on 'American Idol'
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
AccuWeather: Sunny breaks today, gradual warming this week
EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a 'labor shortage'?
More TOP STORIES News