Walt Whitman Bridge I-76 corridor rehab project begins Monday

A new construction project will have traffic down to one lane in each direction on I-76 between the Broad Street and Passyunk exits. This project is expected to last for four months through August.
The work will include milling, paving, repairs and drainage improvements. It's something drivers admit is necessary.
"It's needed. I guess we just all have to be patient and allow them to do the work," said Shauna Collins of South Philadelphia.
Beginning May 10, the following ramps will be affected by the construction:
The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to Interstate 76 west will be closed until May 30.
The exit ramp (Exit 348) from Interstate 76 west to Penrose Avenue will be closed until May 23.
The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to Interstate 76 east will be closed until May 23.
Beginning May 25, the following ramps will be affected by the construction:
The entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to Interstate 76 west will be closed until June 7.
The exit ramp from Interstate 76 west to Passyunk Avenue will be closed until May 27.