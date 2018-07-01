TRAFFIC

Drivers seriously injured after crash in Folsom, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers seriously injured after crash in Folsom, New Jersey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

FOLSOM, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Action Cam was in Folsom, New Jersey where two vehicles rammed each other, seriously injuring the drivers.

According to police, the accident occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday near mile post 3.1 on Mays Landing Road/State Highway 73.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Chevy Impala crossed into the northbound lanes while traveling southbound, and struck a Ford Escape head on.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Impala was identified as 28-year-old Edwin Velez of Vineland. The driver of the Escape was identified as 21-year-old Sonia Lopez-Martinez of Vineland.

The highway has since been reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News