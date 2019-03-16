Traffic

Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

Drunk driving is suspected in a head-on crash along the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was driving the wrong way near Woodward and Winchester streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the Explorer hit a Nissan driven by a woman in her 40s.

She's in critical condition.

The driver of the Explorer, a man in his 50s, had a head injury.

Police say he faces DUI charges.

