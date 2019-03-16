Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Drunk driving is suspected in a head-on crash along the Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was driving the wrong way near Woodward and Winchester streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the Explorer hit a Nissan driven by a woman in her 40s.
She's in critical condition.
The driver of the Explorer, a man in his 50s, had a head injury.
Police say he faces DUI charges.
