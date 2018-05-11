TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck crash slows traffic on West Chester Pike

Dump truck crash on West Chester Pike: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving an overturned dump truck slowed traffic on West Chester Pike in West Goshen Township.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. Friday at Glen Avenue.


Video from Chopper 6 showed a large dump truck lying on its side. Its load of dirt or mulch was spread over a large section of the highway.

Action News is told three other vehicles were involved in the crash.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

West Chester Pike was closed at Glen Avenue as crews worked to right the truck and clear the spilled material.

