Traffic

Dump truck overturns on Route 422 in Upper Providence; driver rescued

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured when a dump truck crashed on eastbound Route 422 Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the ramp to Route 29 and Route 422 westbound in Upper Providence Township.

Police said the driver lost control and the truck overturned.

The driver was pinned in the cab of the truck and had to be rescued.

Officials said to expect major delays on Route 422 through the morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficupper providence township (montgomery county)traffictruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy shot and killed in home invasion: Police
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Police: Pedestrian struck by stolen car in Fern Rock
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Fire erupts at Self Storage facility in South Jersey
Controversial comments made at Abington school board meeting
Show More
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
Philly crossing guard hit by vehicle; 2 facing charges
Man severely burned in Mantua fire
Top 6 Diners: Coopersburg Diner in Lehigh County
Cheyney University, nation's oldest HBCU, making a comeback
More TOP STORIES News