Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia

Crews are on the scene of where a dump truck overturned on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Montgomery Drive.Police say the truck's contents were spilled along the highway.The driver was hurt in the crash, but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.The two right lanes are blocked. Motorists can expect delays near the site.