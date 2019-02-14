TRAFFIC

Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia

Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. Chopper 6 over the scene in Fairmount Park on February 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Crews are on the scene of where a dump truck overturned on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Montgomery Drive.

Police say the truck's contents were spilled along the highway.

The driver was hurt in the crash, but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

The two right lanes are blocked. Motorists can expect delays near the site.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
