Traffic

Electrical problems cause multiple rail delays, suspensions

NEWARK, N.J. -- A series of electrical problems has caused delays and service suspensions for trains on the northeast corridor through New York.

Amtrak says an overhead power problem between Trenton and Philadelphia on Wednesday morning caused train stoppages between Philadelphia and New York. Three trains were stuck in the Hudson River tunnel between New Jersey New York during that time.

A second power outage north of New York around noon caused another short suspension of service. Travelers also were affected by a problem with a transformer near New Brunswick.

Amtrak was reporting residual delays as long as two hours at 2 p.m.

New Jersey Transit reports delays up to an hour on its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficseptaphilly newsamtraknew jersey transit30th street stationpenn station
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
72 Philly officers placed on leave over social media posts
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Woman killed inside abandoned building in Philly identified
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Dad stops stranger trying to kidnap daughter, 2, from California home
Show More
Police: Philly man found with 600 packets of heroin in his pants
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. youth baseball game
More TOP STORIES News