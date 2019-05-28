Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver in South Philly; crashes into store

Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on May 27, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5318942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several people injured after SUV crashes into store. Chopper 6 over the scene on May 27, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5319325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several people injured after SUV crashes into store. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 71-year-old woman inside a red Kia SUV drove through the front window of the Rainbow store in South Philadelphia.It happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of South 24th Street.For the first time we're seeing the dramatic moments a 71-year-old driver accidentally crashed into a South Philadelphia storefront after hitting four pedestrians and critically injuring one of them.Video shows a red Kia Sportage turning towards the handicap spots in front of the Rainbow store at 24th and Shunk.Instead of slowing down, as she tries to park, Philadelphia police say the driver accidentally hit the gas and pulls right into the store, dragging a 16-year-old boy under her car and pinning him underneath."He was just shopping with his friends, but he was like sitting outside the door," said Saliz Rai.Monday night, Saliz Rai identified her cousin as Mani Rai and says he never stood a chance. She spoke to Action News outside of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as the entire family waited for news on his condition."The car just came and his friend tried to take him, like save him, but the car was too fast and he couldn't," she said."I looked inside the store and I see this red car, but I don't see the kid," said Daniel Garcia. "I'm like where's the kid at, and all of a sudden the kid was under the car, and all you hear is him moaning."Mani, a sophomore at Furness High school, has severe head and torso trauma.Three other people including two teens were also injured and taken to Children's Hospital.A 57-year-old woman was transported with neck and back pain to Methodist Hospital.It's not clear how fast the 71-year-old was going when she crashed and hit Mani, nor what caused her to mistake the accelerator for brakes, but she stayed on the scene until emergency responders arrived."We all pray for him and I hope he's going to get better," said Saliz.She continued, "It's too hard because she's kind of old too and I don't know what happened to her. For me, I have no bad feelings for her because the police officer said she tried to like stop it, but she accidentally pumped the gas."