Police said at least one person is dead following a crash in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County Monday night.Chopper 6 was over the scene of the 1200 block of Route 663 near Otts Road just before 11 p.m.Officials said just after 8:30 p.m. rescue crews were dispatched to the site of the crash, however as of 10:30 p.m. no one had been transported to a hospital.It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.------