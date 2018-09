EMBED >More News Videos Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 25, 2018.

The man accused of killing a father of four, in a hit and run crash in Montgomery County this summer, is now behind bars.Fifty-year-old Steven Rokita turned himself in today.The Boyertown man is accused of rear-ending a vehicle, driven by 38-year-old William Bender, back on July 23.The impact pushed his car into oncoming traffic on Route 663 in Upper Hanover Township.Bender was killed just miles from his home.An 83-year-old man was also seriously hurt.Rokita, who left the scene after the crash, is now being held on $100,000.------