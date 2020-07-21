Traffic

Fiery fatal crash shuts down portion of I-95 southbound in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash and fire on I-95 Southbound in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. on I-95 south near the Vine Street Expressway in Northern Liberties.

The crash involved a van that burst into flames. Police said the driver crashed into the exit divider.

A portion of southbound I-95 has been shut down as police investigate. Traffic in the area is being forced onto the Vine Street Expressway.

Officials said at this time there is no estimation on when the highway will reopen.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
