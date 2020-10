River Line light rail service is suspended in both directions between Route 73/Pennsauken and 36th Street Stations due to a disabled train near Pennsauken. — River Line (@NJTRANSIT_RL) October 6, 2020

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Service along New Jersey Transit's River Line is suspended because a train caught fire in Pennsauken.Chopper 6 was over the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.Officials said a fire broke out in one of the cars.All 17 passengers on board were safely evacuated.Buses are being used in both directions between the Pennsauken Station and 36th Street.The cause of the fire is under investigation.