FLOODING

Flooding caused issues for Kelly Drive commuters

EMBED </>More Videos

Wet commute on Kelly Drive. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on November 13, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Rush hour on Kelly Drive is hardly ever pleasant. But Tuesday morning was especially rough.

Traffic nearly came to a standstill just as the morning rush hour got underway due to major flooding just south of the Strawberry Mansion Bridge that submerged three of the four lanes.

Overnight, cars sped through the water blinding drivers coming in the opposite direction.

The hazardous conditions forced crews to eventually shut down the road to traffic. Only those who rode their bikes to work were spared the travel headache.

Around 8 a.m., barriers were put up along Kelly Drive, diverting the southbound traffic on Reservoir Drive; it alleviated some of the congestion.

Drivers on MLK Drive found some relief, though there was a lane closure to contend with.

Crews with the water department were hard at work clearing up drains clogged with leaves. PennDOT did the same throughout the region.

All of it is to address what was also seen on the Schuylkill Expressway- ponding.

Ponding on the right side of the westbound lanes approaching Belmont brought traffic to a crawl. Conditions wouldn't improve until well after the busiest part of the morning commute.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficflooding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLOODING
Emmaus High School closed through Wed after flooding
Classes canceled at Emmaus High School due to flooding
Coastal storm brings flooding to Jersey shore towns
Video shows Texas school bus swept away in flood waters
More flooding
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
Princeton students help save bus driver in crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Franklin Twp. identified
More Traffic
Top Stories
Up to 20 hurt after car hits NJ Social Security office
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Amazon selects NY, Virginia over Philly for new HQ
goPuff, not Amazon, chooses Philly, expanding HQ
Show More
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
UPS driver snaps picture of boy playing in leaves in road
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple N.J. homes
More News