Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash in Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer has died following a crash in Delaware City, Delaware.It happened shortly before 10 pm. Monday on the exit ramp to Lorewood Grove Road from southbound Route 1.Authorities said the 2012 Freightliner Cascadia, operated by a 63-year-old male from Coral Springs, Florida, was traveling southbound Route 1.For reasons unknown, they said, the Freightliner failed to negotiate the curve onto the exit ramp for Lorewood Grove Road.The Freightliner rolled over onto its driver side and subsequently struck a guardrail on the south side of the ramp.The impact with the guardrail caused the Freightliner to then rollover onto its roof.Police said the driver was property restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene.His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.The Freightliner was pulling a trailer loaded with cargo at the time of the collision. The exit for Lorewood Grove Road from southbound Route 1 is closed while this collision is investigated and cleared.The exit for Lorewood Grove Road remains closed.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Det. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.