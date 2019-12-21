Traffic

Free metered parking in Philly on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're planning to do some Super Saturday shopping in Philadelphia, we've got some good news.

The meters and kiosks are free citywide after 11 a.m. Saturday as part of a holiday promotion that run until January 1.

That means the meters/kiosks are also free next Saturday.



Residential parking time limits will still be enforced and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.

For a flat-rate of $8 on Saturdays, you can park at the following PPA garages between 11 a.m. and midnight.

- AutoPark at Independence Mall
- AutoPark at Olde City

- Parkade on 8th
- AutoPark at Jefferson
- AutoPark at Gallery Mall
- Family Courthouse Garage

To receive the $8 flat-rate, visit the garage management office for a discount validation ticket.
