Free metered parking in Philly on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're planning to do some Super Saturday shopping in Philadelphia, we've got some good news.The meters and kiosks are free citywide after 11 a.m. Saturday as part of a holiday promotion that run until January 1. That means the meters/kiosks are also free next Saturday.Residential parking time limits will still be enforced and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.For a flat-rate of $8 on Saturdays, you can park at the following PPA garages between 11 a.m. and midnight.- AutoPark at Independence Mall- AutoPark at Olde City- Parkade on 8th- AutoPark at Jefferson- AutoPark at Gallery Mall- Family Courthouse GarageTo receive the $8 flat-rate, visit the garage management office for a discount validation ticket.