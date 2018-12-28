EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4971098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

A funeral will be held on Sunday for the volunteer firefighter who was killed in a crash on Christmas morning.Natalie Dempsey, 21, crashed her personal car on Landis Avenue in Mays Landing.Officials believe she lost control before striking a guardrail.Dempsey's funeral will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 30 at Absegami High School.Because Dempsey was responding to a call, she will receive a Line of Duty honors at her funeral.Dempsey was the Vice President of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company. Mizpah, along with the Mays Landing Fire Department and Hamilton Rescue Squad, assisted at the scene.Chief Jay Davenport says once they put out the fire Dempsey was responding to, they got another call for the car crash."We stopped in the truck to assist and we walked up on the car and realized what it was," Davenport said.No one knows how Dempsey lost control of her vehicle. Chief Davenport says it happened just a few hundred yards from the fire station.------