Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The rush is on and the roads are filling up. Approximately 500,000 people from our area will be in search of a summer destination this Memorial Day.AAA is warning you could see higher prices at the pump through the holiday weekend.The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Philadelphia area is $3.02.That is 17 cents higher than the national average of $2.85.Drivers in South Jersey are paying $2.83 a gallon.And Delaware averages $2.72, which is the lowest in the region."Gas prices have increased by more than 30 cents in the last two months with the national average approaching $3 per gallon which is relatively on par with prices this time last year ($2.89). However, 88% of travelers will choose to drive to their Memorial Day destinations this year, the most on record. AAA has found that when gas prices are higher, travelers may shorten the distance of a road trip, eat out less or look for free activities. Overall, prices are very similar to this time last year and, like then, travelers aren't letting that deter them from taking summer road trips," AAA says.But, there is a silver lining. Compared to Memorial Day weekend last year, gas prices are down about 10 cents per gallon.