Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was struck by a driver while crossing the street outside Pennsville High School in Salem County, police said.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday on William Penn Avenue.

Police said the girl was walking between the high school and middle school when she was struck.

The driver remained at the scene.

The girl was taken to Christiana Care Hospital and then transferred to Nemours A.I. duPont Children's Hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Pennsville police are investigating.
