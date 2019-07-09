Girl, 16, among those injured in crash near Concord Mall

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (WPVI) -- Three people had to be cut from a vehicle after a crash in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware on Tuesday.It happened just after noon on the 4700 block of Concord Pike. That's near the Sears store at the Concord Mall.At least two of the people in the car, including a 16-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals.There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries or a cause of the crash.Route 202 reopened to traffic just after 2:30 p.m.