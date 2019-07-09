Traffic

Girl, 16, among those injured in crash near Concord Mall

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (WPVI) -- Three people had to be cut from a vehicle after a crash in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware on Tuesday.

It happened just after noon on the 4700 block of Concord Pike. That's near the Sears store at the Concord Mall.

At least two of the people in the car, including a 16-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries or a cause of the crash.

Route 202 reopened to traffic just after 2:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcar crashdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
3 sought for $60,000 Bensalem, Pa. burglary
NTSB probing SEPTA accident that left worker dead
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
NJ Tubing Company still operating despite losing agreement with DEP
Woman, 84, robbed by man pretending to be delivery driver
Show More
Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home identified
Hundreds line up for chance to purchase 'Hamilton' tickets
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Doctors urged be on alert for rare Polio-like disease
Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates
More TOP STORIES News