PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-speed crash sent debris flying down a street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.Police said the driver of a Nissan Sentra was speeding and lost control near West Erie Avenue and North 2nd streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday.The driver left the road and hit a least three concrete barriers outside of the Verizon Warehouse building.Police found the car's transmission nearly 75 feet from the Nissan; other car parts were strewn for half a block.The male driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.No other injuries were reported.