Hit and run driver crashes into home in city's Logan section

LOGAN (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the pick-up driver wanted in a hit and run.The driver plowed into an apartment in the city's Logan section, leaving behind a giant hole.It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of South Ogontz Avenue.No one inside the building was injured, but they were trapped for a short time because the front door was damaged.Neighbors several houses away heard the crash.Police say the driver left behind the grill of the pickup truck.L&I has been called to check the integrity of the building.