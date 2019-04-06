Hit and run driver crashes into home in city's Logan section

LOGAN (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the pick-up driver wanted in a hit and run.
The driver plowed into an apartment in the city's Logan section, leaving behind a giant hole.
It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of South Ogontz Avenue.
No one inside the building was injured, but they were trapped for a short time because the front door was damaged.
Neighbors several houses away heard the crash.
Police say the driver left behind the grill of the pickup truck.
L&I has been called to check the integrity of the building.
