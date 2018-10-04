Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills woman in Delaware County

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Concord Township, Delaware County.It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Route 202 just north of Pyle Road.Police say the woman was walking on the northbound shoulder of the road when she was run over and killed.Debris from the vehicle could be seen strewn across the road from the impact of the crash.Multiple lanes were closed as authorities recovered any evidence they could gather.The make and model of the car has not been released, but investigators say it should have damage on the front passenger side and mirror.------