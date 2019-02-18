I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer accident caused a traffic mess on the Vine Street Expressway during the Presidents Day morning commute.The stalled cars created a parking lot coming westbound off I-95 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.The tractor trailer was turned sideways on I-676 approaching the Schuylkill Expressway and was leaking fuel.It took crews nearly three hours to clear the scene.No injuries were reported.-----