TRAFFIC

I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Overturned tractor trailer creates traffic backup on I-676. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer accident caused a traffic mess on the Vine Street Expressway during the Presidents Day morning commute.

The stalled cars created a parking lot coming westbound off I-95 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The tractor trailer was turned sideways on I-676 approaching the Schuylkill Expressway and was leaking fuel.

It took crews nearly three hours to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficvine street expresswaySchuylkill ExpresswayI-95
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation
Woman injured after hitting pothole on highway in York County
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family of woman found in trash can wants answers
Violent arrest caught on video under investigation
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in shootings after vigil for 17-year-old
Double shooting in Willingboro leaves 1 critical, 1 serious
1 injured, bullet nearly hits woman in South Philly shootout
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
AccuWeather: Slick Start Today, Snow Wednesday
Inmates help rescue baby locked in SUV
Show More
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Penn State Thon raises more than $10.6 million
Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success
"It Me." Gritty makes Jeopardy! clue debut
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
More News