I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A tractor trailer accident caused a traffic mess on the Vine Street Expressway during the Presidents Day morning commute.
The stalled cars created a parking lot coming westbound off I-95 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The tractor trailer was turned sideways on I-676 approaching the Schuylkill Expressway and was leaking fuel.
It took crews nearly three hours to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.
