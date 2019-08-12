I-76 construction wraps up early; SEPTA trolley shutdown in Center City remains

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work on the Schuylkill Expressway just wrapped up hours ahead of schedule.
Throughout the weekend, all lanes on I-76 eastbound between 30th and South Streets were closed for construction.
They were supposed to open by 5 a.m. Monday, but they're open now.
SEPTA added to commuter frustrations over the weekend with an ongoing 10-day trolley shutdown.
Several trolley routes will not travel into Center City through Monday, August 19 as tracks are repaired.
"People are going to be inconvenienced a little bit so they definitely want to go to our website, SEPTA.org to get as much information as possible as far as the details. We expect that people are going to be delayed about 10 minutes within their commute time which is not too bad," said Carla Showell-Lee with SEPTA.
