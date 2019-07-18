Traffic

I-78 reopens after fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire in Lehigh Valley

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania -- A fiery tractor-trailer crash that closed I-78 in the Lehigh Valley for hours has reopened, Pennsylvania State Police confirm.

According to WFMZ-TV, the truck crashed into the median and caught fire on I-78 east under the Route 309 overpass near the Lehigh and Northampton county line.

The tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames and burned part of the bridge, bridge support and median.
I-78 was closed in both directions between Route 412 (Exit 67) and Lehigh Street (Exit 57).

The Route 309 overpass onto Route 145 remains shut down as crews checked the structural stability of the bridge.

There is no word on the number of fatalities or any other injuries.
