I-95 south ramp exit at Bridge Street closed due to water main break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A southbound exit of I-95 will be shut down until further notice due to a water main break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

PWD officials say PennDOT will be shutting down the southbound exit of I-95 at Bridge Street due to a water main break on Monday morning. Bridge Street from Tacony to James Street is also closed.

Motorists will be directed to continue south on I-95, exit at Aramingo Avenue and continue on Aramingo Avenue to Bridge Street

"We have identified a break in the water main and plan on making the repairs this evening. However, we have also identified a large void in the street, which means we also need to excavate further to inspect for any damage or compromise to the sewer," officials said in a news release.

The length of time for the repairs or the ramp closure remains unclear.
