TRAFFIC

I-95 in Delaware shut down at times for bridge inspection

EMBED </>More Videos

Bridge repair causing I-95 closures. Matt O'Donnell reports during an Action News Live Update on October 31, 2018.

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
A bridge inspection is causing the temporary closure of I-95 in Claymont, Delaware on Wednesday and Thursday.

The roadway will be shut down at various points between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, but will not be closed for the entire six hour period.

DelDOT's Bridge Management Section is inspecting the bridge underneath Naamans Road.

When I-95 northbound lanes are closed, drivers will be detoured to the ramp at Naamas Road and then returned to I-95N.

I-95 Southbound lanes and shoulders will be closed with lane shifts.

At all times, one lane southbound on I-95 will remain open to traffic.

Drivers should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstrafficconstructionbridgeClaymont
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver crashes off Route 55 in Maurice River Township
Truck overturns on Island Avenue following crash
Pedestrian struck by car block away from Haverford High School
Driver stuck on tracks calls police, unsure of location
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
2-alarm fire damages Plymouth Twp. car dealership
Driver crashes off Route 55 in Maurice River Township
Wednesday Action News Update
Action News Troubleshooters: Fighting to get car loan title changed
Police: Hit-and-run driver turns herself in after homeless woman killed
Local teen creates necklace to help online target of synagogue shooter
Show More
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
AccuWeather: No Tricks, Nice and Mild Halloween
Police: Fleeing driver had eggs in car likely for mischief
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
More News