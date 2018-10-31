I-95 in Delaware shut down at times for bridge inspection

A bridge inspection is causing the temporary closure of I-95 in Claymont, Delaware on Wednesday and Thursday.The roadway will be shut down at various points between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, but will not be closed for the entire six hour period.DelDOT's Bridge Management Section is inspecting the bridge underneath Naamans Road.When I-95 northbound lanes are closed, drivers will be detoured to the ramp at Naamas Road and then returned to I-95N.I-95 Southbound lanes and shoulders will be closed with lane shifts.At all times, one lane southbound on I-95 will remain open to traffic.Drivers should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes.------