I-95 north shut down in Tinicum Township, Delco due to serious crash: Police

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently shut down due to a serious crash.The crash is at Exit 9 near Route 420 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.State Police say traffic is being diverted off at Exit 8.One car flipped over just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the lane closures.Injuries have been reported.Police remain on scene investigating a cause.