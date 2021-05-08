I-95 north shut down in Tinicum Township, Delco due to serious crash: Police

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently shut down due to a serious crash.
The crash is at Exit 9 near Route 420 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
State Police say traffic is being diverted off at Exit 8.
One car flipped over just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the lane closures.
Injuries have been reported.
Police remain on scene investigating a cause.
